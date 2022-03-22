Aerial photos show 100 years of changing landscape

Historic England

This picture of North Yorkshire's Saltburn-By-The-Sea is believed to have been taken by a low-flying RAF reconnaissance aircraft, most likely a Spitfire, in 1949

Aerial photographs showing 100 years of changes to the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire landscape have been made available via an online archive.

Historic England said its Aerial Photography Explorer provided a "fascinating insight" and offered "striking discoveries" in the two regions.

It features more than 400,000 images taken across the country from 1919 to the present day.

Historic England/David Macleod

The blast furnaces at the Scunthorpe Steelworks where molten iron is produced from iron ore, coke and limestone. All four furnaces were named after queens of England including Queen Anne, pictured in 2016

Historic England

The airfield at RAF Scampton, Lincolnshire, as seen in 1955 when the runways and other infrastructure were expanded to accommodate the Avro Vulcan aircraft

Historic England/David Macleod

The Chain Home radar at Bempton, in East Yorkshire, can be seen top right in this 2013 photograph. Closer to the sea there is another collection of concrete buildings including one for an early warning radar, which was developed in response to the Soviet Union testing of atomic weapons in 1949, Historic England said

Historic England/Matthew Oakey

Whetley Mills in Bradford as photographed in 2009. The mill is among a number showing Bradford’s rich textile heritage. It was described in 1893 publication ‘The Century's Progress’ as among the largest and most perfectly organised establishments in the Bradford spinning industry, but the reality was far from flawless with working conditions being hazardous, Historic England said

Historic England/Aerofilms Collection

The East Hecla steelworks in Sheffield, photographed here in 1946, produced nearly 290,00 artillery shells in World War One. From 1917 some of the factory’s capacity was converted to manufacture 60-pounder guns and later shells during World War Two

Historic England/David Macleod

This image, taken in 2013, shows the remains of Leighton Construction Camp at Breary Banks in North Yorkshire. It was originally constructed to house workers building Leighton reservoir but became a training camp for the Leeds City Battalion during World War One. From 1917 it was used as a prisoner of war camp

Historic England/Aerofilms Collection

This photo of the docks in Hull was taken in 1925 when the city was a major centre for imports and exports. The Humber Dock closed to shipping in 1967, but reopened as Hull Marina in 1983

Historic England/David Macleod

Three dark circles in the crops in Tallington, Lincolnshire, show the site of ditches that once surrounded Bronze Age burials. Historic England said the line of pits was another common archaeological feature in this part of Lincolnshire

The organisation said it hoped people would used the online archive to research their local areas and gain "an insight into a century of changes and development".