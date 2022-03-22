Aerial photos show 100 years of changing landscape
Aerial photographs showing 100 years of changes to the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire landscape have been made available via an online archive.
Historic England said its Aerial Photography Explorer, external provided a "fascinating insight" and offered "striking discoveries" in the two regions.
It features more than 400,000 images taken across the country from 1919 to the present day.
The organisation said it hoped people would used the online archive to research their local areas and gain "an insight into a century of changes and development".