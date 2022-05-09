Hundreds of people in Cornwall have taken part in meetings discussing plans for a flood defence scheme in a coastal town, project bosses have said.

The plans for Looe include a flood barrier, a new breakwater and an extension of the Banjo pier.

Cornwall Council said more than 350 people attended three recent events in West Looe or joined an online workshop.

Project bosses said they were analysing the feedback from the meetings and planned to "set out the results in the next few weeks".

In 2017 a report by the Cornwall Development Company estimated floods in Looe had caused £39m worth of damage to homes and businesses between 2013 to 2017.

Project managers said the meetings were a "key stage in the development of the scheme" and they would be "using the comments to shape the latest design for the scheme".

They also said anyone unable to attend the meetings could "still share your experiences of flooding or give us your views on the scheme, external".