Motorists warned of overnight closures on A3
Motorists in Surrey are being warned of disrupted journeys as a result of road closures on a stretch of the A3.
National Highways said the new Wisley Lane bridge will improve safety and provide an easier route from Ockham Park roundabout to Wisley Lane over the A3.
A total of 10 concrete beams, weighing 126 tonnes each, are to be installed.
As a result, the A3 will be closed near the M25 junction 10 in both directions from the evening of 13 October to the morning of 16 October.
Piers and abutments are already in place, but bridge beams are to be lifted into position next month, National Highways said.
The precast concrete beams will travel across the Irish Sea from Dublin to Liverpool and will be taken by road to Surrey.
In preparation, the A3 southbound between the M25 and A247 at Burntcommon will be closed from 9pm on 30 September to 9am the following day.
The A3 northbound will remain open but will be reduced to a single lane to allow National Highways to remove sections of the existing footbridge at Wisley Lane.
