Volunteers are needed to make a Highlands and Islands version of the Great Tapestry of Scotland.

The 52-panel embroidered artwork will be a chronological history of the region.

It is being made as part of the Spirit of the Highlands and Islands project, which also includes the redevelopment of Inverness Castle from a sheriff court to a tourist attraction.

Volunteers have been sought for stitching the panels and other roles in the creation of the piece.

The stitching is due to begin this summer and be completed by early next year.

The finished piece will be exhibited at venues throughout the area before being put on permanent display at Inverness Castle.

The Great Tapestry is a Scotland-wide artwork stitched by more than 1,000 people and involves 160 panels. It is more than 140m (450ft) long and is housed in a purpose-built gallery in Galashiels.

Members of the Great Tapestry team are working with Highland Council and arts and leisure venue operator High Life Highland on the new project.