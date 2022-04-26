Borders Book Festival full line-up revealed
At a glance
The Borders Book Festival is returning to its traditional venue for the first time in three years
Jack Dee, Joanna Lumley and Val McDermid are among those taking part
The festival will also see the announcement of the winner of the Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction
The full programme for the Borders Book Festival in Melrose has been revealed.
It is is returning to its traditional venue at the town's Harmony Garden for the first time in three years.
More than 100 events will take place across four days from 16 to 19 June.
Joanna Lumley, Julian Clary, Jack Dee and Val McDermid are among those included in a "diverse programme".
Festival director Alistair Moffat, said: "We're raring to get the stage set to welcome our audience back to Harmony Garden after three long years.
"This year's programme will delight the crowds with what everyone has come to expect of the festival.
"Lively debate, a broadening of minds, insightfulness - and, of course, a good dose of fun and laughter along the way."
The book festival will also see a special event to announce the winner of the £25,000 Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction.
The shortlist of four contenders was revealed earlier this month.
Live music, a food village and a range of activities are also promised throughout the festival.
Culture Minister Neil Gray said: "Our Year of Stories celebrations have highlighted the rich diversity of voices we have in Scotland and the infinite ways there are of telling stories across genres and art forms.
"The Borders Book Festival explores many of these, from historical and crime fiction to politics and comedy, in this inspirational and entertaining programme."
Alan Bett, head of literature and publishing at Creative Scotland, said book lovers would be delighted to see the festival return to its traditional home.
"This offers the opportunity for those local to the area to engage with literature in a live setting, while also drawing people from across the country," he said.
"This is a broad and diverse programme of writers that offers something for everyone, in many cases touching upon the big issues facing the world today."