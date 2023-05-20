A former officer who behaved "outrageously" by sexually touching a woman in a pub would have been sacked had he not already retired, a police misconduct hearing has concluded.

Simon Williams, a former Dyfed-Powys Police officer, admitted touching the woman without her consent last November. He received a conditional caution.

The hearing was told PC Williams, who previously worked in Ceredigion, retired from the force in March while under investigation.

The incident, which occurred while he was off duty, involved sexually inappropriate behaviour, including sexually touching the victim without her consent.

He had admitted the offence in an interview and sent a letter of apology to the victim, the panel was told.