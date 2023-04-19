Extreme wildfire risk in parts of Scotland
The fire service has warned the wildfire risk in parts of Scotland is "extreme".
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said dry weather combined with large areas of dead grass and other vegetation had heightened the threat.
Its extreme rating applies to central and southern Scotland until Friday.
A "very high" risk warning has been issued for northern Scotland for the same period.
'Irresponsible behaviour'
SFRS said the weather forecast for the next few days featured strong winds, rising temperatures and low humidity levels.
It added that many wildfires were started deliberately or are due to careless, reckless or irresponsible behaviour and the risk peaks during early spring.
Station commander John Harvey said: “The threat of wildfire is very real, and we would therefore ask our communities to act safely and responsibly while in the countryside.
"Wildfire can devastate large areas of our environment and wildlife and has the potential to spread to nearby communities."
He added: "We are asking people to act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors, dispose of cigarettes carefully and please think twice before using anything involving a naked flame."
Last April, firefighters battled several wildfires including blazes near Kyle of Lochalsh and on Ben Lomond.