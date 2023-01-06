A man has been arrested after two police officers were assaulted - with one punched in the face.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Burns Street, in Mansfield, at about 20:00 GMT on Wednesday after a man was seen attacking a woman in the street.

A man was chased from the scene by a female officer, who was then confronted in an alleyway and punched.

A second officer was struck before the suspect was detained.