Steps leading to a beach have reopened after safety work following a landslip.

The Petit Port steps in Guernsey were closed due to the risk of falling rocks.

Marco Tersigni, infrastructure officer, said the south coast cliffs were "prone to regular slips" but it was "very pleasing to have completed the safety works to allow these steps to open again".

He added: “Safety is our primary priority and we thank people for their patience whilst these difficult but essential works have been carried out."