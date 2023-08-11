Beach steps reopen after landslip safety work
Steps leading to a beach have reopened after safety work following a landslip.
The Petit Port steps in Guernsey were closed due to the risk of falling rocks.
Marco Tersigni, infrastructure officer, said the south coast cliffs were "prone to regular slips" but it was "very pleasing to have completed the safety works to allow these steps to open again".
He added: “Safety is our primary priority and we thank people for their patience whilst these difficult but essential works have been carried out."
Ahead of the work, project bosses said it was expected to last eight weeks and would involve the removal of some rocks caught by existing fencing.
A large landslip filled and damaged a rock-catcher fence at the top of the steps in 2021, and access was closed due to the risk of falling rocks.
