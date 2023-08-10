A new solar farm has been approved despite concerns about the number of similar schemes already nearby.

The installation will cover 163 acres (66 hectares) north of Sadberge in County Durham.

Developers Lightrock Power said Longpasture Solar Farm would generate enough power to supply 14,000 homes or 17,700 electric vehicles a year.

But Darlington Borough Council planning committee member Deborah Laing said the area around the site was already "a carpet of solar farms".