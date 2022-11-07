Officer injured as Land Rover hits police car
- Published
One officer was injured after a suspect vehicle reversed into a police car in an attempt to escape.
The officers noticed a silver Land Rover Freelander was using cloned plates in the Copt Oak area of Loughborough at about 15:10 GMT on Sunday.
Following a pursuit, the vehicle was stopped in Old House Lane but was then driven backwards into the police car before fleeing, the force said.
A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested later in Copt Oak Road area of Markfield on suspicion of dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm.
Leicestershire Police said one officer inside the car was treated in hospital and discharged while another officer was uninjured.
The two suspects remain in custody and witnesses are being sought.