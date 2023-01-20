The jobs market in a town hit by hundreds of job losses this month was "really tough", a recruitment agency said.

In Corby, Northamptonshire, more than 500 workers lost their roles at Orchard House Foods (OHF) and almost 100 jobs could go at a packaging firm set to close.

Mach Recruitment said 400 of its agency workers found themselves without work when OHF, a fruit and juice firm, went into administration.

Kim Macriner, sales director at the company, said at the moment there was "over 100 jobseekers for every job that's advertised".

"The local [jobs] market is really tough," she said.