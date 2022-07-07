JSPCA responds to animal welfare petition

An animal charity says it does not have the resources to remove animals at risk of harm from their owners.

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition, external asking the JSPCA to be given the power to remove animals from homes if it thought they were at risk of harm.

The charity said it reported welfare concerns to the States Vet and States of Jersey Police, and believed the responsibility should stay with them.

It said it did not have the resources to pay for investigations that would be needed in welfare cases.

Ministers will have to respond to the petition because it has more than 1,000 signatures.

The JSPCA said it was "a small, self-funding charity without any government financial support, and does not have the resources or funding for a team of investigators and inspectors to carry out this work".

"We would welcome dialogue with the incoming States Vet and police to assist with pursuing cases of concern going forward."