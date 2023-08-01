Guernsey's population has increased by 621 people in a year, according to new census figures., external

The island's population was 64,234 on 30 September 2022 - an increase of 1% over the year.

There was a natural decrease of 145 people and net migration of 766 people over the same period.

The figures also showed 31,454 people were employed or self-employed in Guernsey, up by 1.1% compared to the end of March 2022.