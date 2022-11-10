First sloths move into Jersey Zoo

Jersey Zoo has welcomed its first sloths, Terry and Rio, in its Cloud Forest area.

T﻿he Linne’s two-toed sloths were brought from Bristol Zoo and London Zoo in the hope that they will breed.

T﻿hey are native to South America where they are known as "the most relaxed animal in the rainforest", said Jersey Zoo.

T﻿he zoo has created a habitat with trees and ropes that allow them to stay aloft as they would do in the wild.