First sloths move into Jersey Zoo

Jersey Zoo has welcomed its first sloths, Terry and Rio, in its Cloud Forest area.

The Linne’s two-toed sloths were brought from Bristol Zoo and London Zoo in the hope that they will breed.

They are native to South America where they are known as "the most relaxed animal in the rainforest", said Jersey Zoo.

The zoo has created a habitat with trees and ropes that allow them to stay aloft as they would do in the wild.