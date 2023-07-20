Ms Hernandez said: "One of the reasons that fundamentally secured my view of reopening front desks was a mother in Bude who had been absolutely violently attacked by her husband...

"She grabbed her children and she walked to the police station when it was open, back in the day, and she felt that was an absolute pivotal moment where it saved her life."

Ms Hernandez said communities "deserved" these "places of safety" and it was therefore worth the cost.

In March she said £1.5m had been earmarked for investment in the project.

Plans are also continuing to open stations in Devonport, Okehampton, Honiton, Ilfracombe and Kingsbridge, with funding for four others in the following financial year.

Ms Hernandez said having the stations open in tourist destinations such as Looe would be "especially helpful during the summer months when crime levels in Devon and Cornwall increase by around 10%".

She said within the first few months of the last six front desks reopening, at least 2,600 people used the service.

These were in Tiverton, Newton Abbot, Truro, Penzance, Bude and Falmouth.

Will Kerr, Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “When not dealing with in-person inquiries, the newly-recruited police inquiry officers are able to respond to non-emergency contact, taking pressure off their colleagues in the control rooms.”