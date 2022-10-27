Council does not rule out selling 10,000 homes

Mark Coxshall at Thurrock Council

T﻿he Conservative Thurrock Council leader, Mark Coxshall, said "everything is on the table"

A council leader has refused to rule out selling 10,000 homes in order to help pay off a £1.5bn debt.

T﻿he government appointed a commissioner earlier this year to take over the running of Thurrock Council because of a "serious financial situation".

A﻿t a full council meeting, Labour member Lynn Worrall asked whether the local authority's entire housing stock would be sold.

T﻿he Conservative leader, Mark Coxshall, said "everything is on the table".

Thurrock Council

L﻿abour councillor Lynn Worrall said she "could cry" for residents living in Thurrock Council's housing stock

"They [the houses] are probably our most treasured thing we have here in Thurrock and I thought it was Chinese whispers I was hearing," said Ms Worrall.

"I wish the cabinet members had just asked a few more questions about where our money was going, because it's why we've got here, because nobody went deep enough and I am so angry.

"So will 10,000 residents. [They are] going to be angry out there, that they could end up with a housing association running our houses.

"I could cry for those residents."

PA Media

﻿Thurrock Council reportedly helped buy 53 solar farms

M﻿r Coxshall said he could "not at this stage" provide reassurance that the housing stock would not be sold, and that "everything is on the table".

H﻿e said, however, there would be no fire sale, whereby homes would be sold at discount prices.

T﻿he meeting heard the homes generated £50m for the council's Housing Revenue Account.

Google

E﻿ssex County Council was appointed as a commissioner to take over the running of Thurrock

L﻿uke Spillman, the Conservative councillor responsible for housing, said there had been "no discussions" about selling the homes.

A﻿n investigation by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism revealed in July that Thurrock Council had borrowed about £1bnrom other local authorities to fund investments, which included the purchase of 53 solar farms.

A﻿voiding bankruptcy

T﻿he previous council leader and former cabinet member for finance resigned after the government intervened.

A﻿t the meeting on Wednesday, the Labour leader of the opposition, John Kent, asked whether the council "can avoid declaring bankruptcy".

Mr Coxshall said: "T﻿hat's not my decision."

More on this story

More on this story