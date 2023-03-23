School pays for taxis for pupils hit by bus strike
A school is paying for taxis and putting on its own bus service to help pupils attend during an ongoing bus driver strike.
A minibus from Beacon Hill Academy, Dudley, collected Year 11 students on Wednesday for their mock GCSE exams, headteacher Sukhjot Dhami said.
The cost of such provision during the strike - amid a Nation Express West Midlands pay row - came when school budgets were already stretched, he added.
The striking workers are members of the Unite union which says a pay offer from the company is too low, although the employees, it adds, remain willing to compromise. The company, which has apologised to customers, says it wants to see an end to the strike, the length of which, according to Unite, is "indefinite".
Mr Dhami said: "I'm hoping that business will resume as normal within the next couple of days.
"It's money well spent for now [but] we recognise it's only short-term. The last thing we want is for [pupils] to be worried about how they will get to school."
Along with the Year 11 pupils, students from years seven and eight were also picked up on Wednesday, with Mr Dhami saying the school would continue using its minibuses if the strike lasted for weeks.
Hundreds of routes have been disrupted across Birmingham, the Black Country, Coventry and parts of Worcestershire since the walkout began on Monday.
With about 600,000 passengers a day normally using the firm's buses, cafe owner Ami Dhillon says the industrial action is hitting her trade.
Her business, Ami's Cafe, is located next to the bus station in West Bromwich and she says trade is down by about three-quarters.
"We've been here in this shop since 2003 and we've never seen anything like it," Mrs Dhillon said.
"The last two days have been completely dead for business and it's quite diabolical, we are worried."
