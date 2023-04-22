A man with incurable cancer who also suffered a heart attack has praised hospital staff for giving him the chance to enjoy every day of his life.

Ian Carrick beat cancer in his pelvis in 2013.

However, he was devastated in 2020 to be told he had myeloma and its tumours had broken his back.

The 79-year-old, of Normanby, said the award-winning staff at Middlesbrough's James Cook Hospital helped him through "difficult times".