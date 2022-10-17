Police probe as body recovered from canal
Police are investigating after a man's body was pulled from a canal in Nottingham.
Officers were called to the scene, near Wilford Road, after the man was spotted by a member of the public.
Nottinghamshire Police said the man - who was in his 60s - was confirmed deceased at about 08:00 BST on Saturday.
The death is not believed to be suspicious, a force statement said, but is being treated as "unexplained", with officers appealing for any witnesses to come forward.