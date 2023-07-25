Bridge reopens after resurfacing works
- Published
A key road bridge has reopened to traffic ahead of its estimated completion date.
Nottinghamshire County Council said overnight resurfacing and joint replacement works along the Lady Bay Bridge finished several days ahead of schedule.
The bridge - which goes over the River Trent in West Bridgford - closed on 17 July for two weeks but the road reopened earlier than anticipated on 21 July.
Work also included gully cleansing and drainage improvement.
The project is part of Via East Midlands and Nottinghamshire County Council’s rolling programme of bridge maintenance.
Diversion were place via Trent Bridge, Cattle Market Road, County Road and Meadow Lane.