More than 1,800 people have signed a petition calling for ministers to reverse a decision to tax shoppers on more overseas orders.

Shoppers previously only had to pay 5% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on items bought from overseas retailers when the value exceeded £135.

However, the GST threshold was reduced to £60 on 1 July.

A petition lodged with the States of Jersey, external said the move was "wrong".