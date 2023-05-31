Human-sized Morph sculptures arriving in London

Giant sculptures of Morph in various patterns.Whizz-Kidz

The life-size Morphs will be found at wheelchair-accessible locations from 19 June to 20 August

At a glance

  • More than 50 human-sized Morph statues are coming to central London

  • The small clay models originally starred in BBC children's TV shows

  • The sculptures will be located at famous landmarks across the city

  • They will be on display from 19 June to 20 August

Jacob Evans
BBC News

Dozens of human-sized statues of the children's television character, Morph, will be arriving in London as part of a free public art exhibition.

Made in conjunction with the children's wheelchair charity Whizz-Kidz, the 6ft (183cm) Morphs will be located at 56 of London's landmarks.

Morph, a stop-motion animated clay figurine, featured in several BBC TV series alongside presenter Tony Hart, beginning with the children's show Take Hart in 1977.

Each Morph will be found at its own wheelchair-accessible location from 19 June to 20 August.

Aardman

Morph was a clay stop-motion character on children's television in the 70s and 80s

The route has been created in a collaboration between Ardman Animations - which created Morph: Whizz-Kidz and Wild in Art.

It hopes to raise awareness of the need for young wheelchair-users to be "mobile, enabled and included in society".

The route will be London's "first step-free art trail", the charity says.

Each sculpture has been decorated with a unique design and will have a QR code providing facts, information, and links to the people behind each Morph.

An app and trail map will also be provided to help navigate through some of London's most famous streets.

Getty Images

Morph first appeared on BBC TV in 1977 on the children's programme Take Hart, presented by Tony Hart

Once the trail ends on 20 August, the Morphs will be auctioned off to raise funds for Whizz-Kidz.

After nearly 40 years since its TV debut, Morph made a comeback following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related links