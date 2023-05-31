Human-sized Morph sculptures arriving in London
Dozens of human-sized statues of the children's television character, Morph, will be arriving in London as part of a free public art exhibition.
Made in conjunction with the children's wheelchair charity Whizz-Kidz, the 6ft (183cm) Morphs will be located at 56 of London's landmarks.
Morph, a stop-motion animated clay figurine, featured in several BBC TV series alongside presenter Tony Hart, beginning with the children's show Take Hart in 1977.
Each Morph will be found at its own wheelchair-accessible location from 19 June to 20 August.
The route has been created in a collaboration between Ardman Animations - which created Morph: Whizz-Kidz and Wild in Art.
It hopes to raise awareness of the need for young wheelchair-users to be "mobile, enabled and included in society".
The route will be London's "first step-free art trail", the charity says.
Each sculpture has been decorated with a unique design and will have a QR code providing facts, information, and links to the people behind each Morph.
An app and trail map will also be provided to help navigate through some of London's most famous streets.
Once the trail ends on 20 August, the Morphs will be auctioned off to raise funds for Whizz-Kidz.
After nearly 40 years since its TV debut, Morph made a comeback following a successful crowdfunding campaign.
