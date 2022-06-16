The stone base is made from Devonian limestone, sourced from the Moorcroft quarry in Billacombe, cut and polished to size in a quarry in Cornwall.

A granite river boulder from Ivybridge sits on the limestone with plum-like fruits cast in bronze and glass reclaimed from Plymouth Gin bottles.

Jackson used the facilities at Arts University Plymouth, collaborating with FabLab Plymouth and FabLab manager and experienced designer Ben Mundy, to create elements featured on the sculpture.

Jackson used a 3D scanner to scan damsons, a small plum-like fruit, which were then scaled up and 3D printed in bioplastic to be used for casting the fruit with other materials for the final sculpture.