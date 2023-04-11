Junior doctors at the beginning of a four-day walkout said they hoped it would prompt talks between their union and the health secretary.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has asked for a 35% pay rise, but Steve Barclay said this was "unreasonable".

Striking doctor Katy McDowall, a specialist registrar in maternity at Northampton General Hospital, said pay rates meant the NHS found it "really difficult retain staff".

Northampton General Hospital (NGH) said there would be "some disruption" and it would prioritise urgent care.