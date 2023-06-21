The sounds of Wales are set to play their part at Glastonbury as Welsh artists gear up to rock the famous festival this weekend.

Eighteen Welsh acts feature in the festival's 2023 line-up, including Manic Street Preachers, and Welsh language acts Gwenno, Ani Glass and Adwaith.

Adwaith's Gwenllian Anthony said they are "overwhelmed but excited" to play for the second time.

Music journalist Huw Stephens said the 38th Glastonbury festival would showcase the "strength of the music scene in Wales".