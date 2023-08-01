Met Office wind warning issued for South East
A yellow wind warning will be in place for parts of the South East on Wednesday
Gusts of up to 50mph (80km/h) are expected
Areas of East Sussex, West Sussex and Kent will be affected
A wind warning covering parts of the South East has been issued for Wednesday.
The Met Office has put out a yellow warning for "unseasonably windy weather" between 04:00 BST and 18:00, with gusts of up to 50mph (80km/h) expected.
Officials warned that delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport were likely.
East Sussex, West Sussex and Kent will be affected, the Met Office said.
“Unseasonably windy weather will affect coastal southern England on Wednesday, leading to some disruption to travel and outdoor activities,” a Met Office spokesman said.
He warned of disrupted transport services, short term loss of power and potential damage to trees and temporary structures.
A fallen willow tree on a railway line between Rye and Ore caused the line to be blocked at about 07:59 BST on Tuesday.
Services in the area were delayed, amended and cancelled before the tree was removed at about 10:00 BST, Southern Rail said.
The Met Office also confirmed last month was one of the wettest Julys on record, according to provisional data.
It said the UK had its sixth rainiest July since data started being collected, and its wettest since 2009, with 140.1mm of rainfall, more than two thirds higher than the average for this time of year.
