Jersey households face 12% electricity price rise
At a glance
Jersey Electricity (JE) will increase prices by 12% from January 2024.
JE says it needs to keep pace with rising costs due to the volatility of international energy prices.
It will add about £3 a week to the average domestic electricity bill of about £1,200 a year.
JE said it would not increase prices before January 2024.
The electricity firm said the price hike was necessary to keep pace with rising costs due to the volatility of international energy prices.
JE chief executive Chris Ambler said: "We are acutely aware of the cost-of-living pressures on islanders and the rising costs of everyday essential items.
"By holding current tariffs unchanged until the end of the year and by announcing this tariff rise early, we hope to give our customers some comfort and an ability to plan by providing more visibility of what their electricity bills will look like next winter."
The rise is in line with the recently announced All Items Jersey Retail Prices Index (RPI) of 12.7%.
