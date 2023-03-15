A hillwalker says she was stopped in her tracks by the sight of an unusual mirage in the Scottish Highlands.

Claire McCorquodale was taking in views from Beinn Dearg when she saw the distant rounded hills of Glen Affric appeared to look like icebergs.

The Hostelling Scotland chairwoman said: "It was unsettling at first, as I couldn't understand what I was looking at.

"It was a clear day with a beautiful blue sky and it was very cold, about -5C."

It is suspected the iceberg effect was caused by an optical illusion called Fata Morgana, a mirage usually seen across open water and also in Arctic regions.

It makes objects on the horizon look like they are floating in the air.

In the past, the phenomenon inspired legends of fairy castles, mysterious cities and phantom ships.