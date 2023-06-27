Two-night closure for A-road upgrade works

An artist's impression of how part of the new A30 will look

At a glance

  • A30 shut between Chybucca and Boxheater on two nights

  • It will close from 20:00 to 06:00 on Thursday and Friday

  • Eastbound traffic will be diverted through Goonhavern

Johnny O'Shea
BBC South West

A stretch of the A30 in Cornwall will be closed overnight on Thursday and Friday as part of ongoing works to improve the road.

The closure is between the junctions for Chiverton Cross and Boxheater from 20:00 BST to 06:00 on each day.

People travelling eastbound on the A30 during these times will be diverted through the village of Goonhavern.

National Highways said "the closure is required for us to undertake a traffic switch at Trevalso and associated works in the area".

Eastbound A30 traffic will be diverted through the village of Goonhavern

It will still be possible to turn left on to the A30 at Chybucca, coming from Shortlanesend on the B3284.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for journeys.

Earlier this month the A30 was closed for a weekend between Scorrier and Boxheater, creating major disruption on the following days.

The work to upgrade the A30 between Carland Cross and Chiverton Cross is scheduled to be completed in early 2024.

