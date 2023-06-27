A stretch of the A30 in Cornwall will be closed overnight on Thursday and Friday as part of ongoing works to improve the road.

The closure is between the junctions for Chiverton Cross and Boxheater from 20:00 BST to 06:00 on each day.

People travelling eastbound on the A30 during these times will be diverted through the village of Goonhavern.

National Highways said "the closure is required for us to undertake a traffic switch at Trevalso and associated works in the area".