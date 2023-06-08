The Highlands' Belladrum Tartan Heart music festival is set for one of its most unusual acts this summer - a Welsh punk rock covers band who sing Disney tunes.

"We started out as a bit of fun back in 2014," says Peej Edwards, singer and guitarist with Cwmbran-based Punk Rock Factory.

"We had all been in bands before in our younger days, which were either punk or heavier rock."

After about a year doing punk rock and punk pop covers, Punk Rock Factory "fizzled out a bit", says Peej.

"We picked things up again in 2019 and put out an album, a mixture of tracks," he says.

"It didn't really do a lot, to be honest with you, but there was one song on it that went kind of wild - I Just Can't Wait To Be King from The Lion King."