Police appeal after man stabbed in the back
A man is in hospital after being stabbed in the back.
The 20-year-old, who is from Brighton, was attacked in the Hampden Park area of Eastbourne, East Sussex, at about 18:30 BST on Saturday, police said.
The assault is being treated as an isolated incident.
Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who witnessed anything, to contact them.
