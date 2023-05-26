A statue of peace campaigner Brian Haw who spent 10 years camped outside the Palace of Westminster will be installed in south London after sufficient funds were raised.

Mr Haw died from lung cancer aged 62 in June 2011 having spent nearly 10 years in Parliament Square protesting about UK and US foreign policy.

A crowdfunding campaign was launched in February to put a bronze maquette of him on a plinth opposite the Imperial War Museum in Lambeth.

The organisers said enough donations had now been made for installation work to begin.