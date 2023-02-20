According to planning documents submitted last year, air ambulance operators had previously encountered problems landing in Weston Park and some had considered stopping using the facility.

The papers also highlighted the fact the site could only be used during daylight hours, meaning access to the hospital by air was limited, particularly in winter months.

Mr Radford added: “We strive to provide the best care for our children and young people and the creation of a helipad with help from The Children’s Hospital Charity and the County Air Ambulance HELP appeal, is one of the ways we’re continuing to improve the care we provide.

"When patients need to access emergency care, we need to move fast while giving patients the privacy they need, and this is the one time we don’t want children waiting to cross the road.”

John Armstrong, from the Children’s Hospital Charity, said the fundraising appeal for the helipad was "close" to reaching its target, adding that he was "excited to be one step closer to construction starting".

