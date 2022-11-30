Girl, 15, hit by car dies in hospital
A teenager has died after being hit by a car in Cannock.
Staffordshire Police officers were called to Eastern Way at 18:40 GMT on Tuesday and found a pedestrian with serious injuries.
The girl, 15, was taken to Birmingham's Children Hospital, but died on Wednesday morning.
The driver of the black Renault Clio stayed at the scene and is assisting officers with the investigation, the force said.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival crews discovered the pedestrian, a teenage girl, who was being cared for by an off-duty paramedic who had came across the incident.
“She was in a critical condition. Crews administered advanced life support at the scene".
Staffordshire Police said the girl's family were receiving support from specialist officers and the force appealed for any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.