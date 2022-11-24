S﻿peed limits at more than 100 locations across the Highlands could be reduced from 30mph to 20mph.

T﻿he move would equate to a total of 367 miles (590km) of road.

S﻿ites assessed included areas in places such as Thurso, Portree, Dingwall and Inverness.

T﻿ransport Scotland has asked Highland Council to pilot a rollout of the lower limit.

T﻿he Scottish government wants to introduce 20mph speed restrictions on roads in built-up areas across Scotland by 2025, where it is considered appropriate to do so.

H﻿ighland Council has put forward 114 sites to Transport Scotland for consideration.

The local authority said further details would be released once the government agency had looked at its recommendations.