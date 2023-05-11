A west London council is offering £50 of Oyster card credit for free to residents yet to scrap non-compliant cars ahead of the upcoming ULEZ expansion.

People living in Richmond upon Thames can also apply for £50 of rental car driving credit and free membership to cycling programmes.

Richmond Council says funds will be limited and offered on a first-come first-served basis.

The ultra low emission zone is set to expand to all London boroughs from 29 August.