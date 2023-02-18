Thousands take part in anti-racism march in Dublin
- Published
Thousands of people have gathered in Dublin for a march in support of migration and diversity.
It comes after several anti-refugee and asylum seeker protests across the Republic of Ireland in recent weeks.
Civil rights leader and former MP Bernadette McAlliskey and singer Christy Moore were among those in attendance.
Organisers of the "Ireland for All" event said there were 50,000 people taking part, according to RTÉ. , external
Supporters assembled in Parnell Square at 13:30 GMT and marched to the Custom House for a rally.
Ms McAlliskey said that there is plenty of room in Ireland and the problem was not refugees but the way the country was organised.
Christy Moore told supporters at the rally he wanted to express his disgust at attacks on refugees.
Ireland is currently providing accommodation to more than 73,000 people seeking refuge, including many from Ukraine.
There have been protests at some accommodation centres in recent weeks, with organisers criticising a lack of consultation between the government and communities about where asylum seekers are housed.
Director of the Irish Network Against Racism, Shane O'Curry, told RTÉ , externalit had seen a notable increase in reports of racist incidents and anxiety had been heightened due to the protests.
A big crowd on Customs House Quay at the IrelandForAll rally and people still marching around from O’Connell Street. Organisers now say at least 50,000 people here pic.twitter.com/8WoaPF7To7— Colman O'Sullivan (@colmanos) February 18, 2023