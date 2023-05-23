Greens and Labour to share power on Lewes Council
At a glance
The Green and Labour parties will run Lewes District Council as an alliance
Negotiations with the Lib Dems for a three-way alliance failed over disagreements on rotating the leadership
The Conservatives lost all 18 of their seats in the local elections in May
The Green and Labour parties have agreed to jointly run Lewes District Council in East Sussex.
The local elections of 4 May left the Greens as the largest party but without an overall majority.
Before the election the council was run by a three-way alliance of the Greens, Lib Dems and Labour.
The Liberal Democrats, the second largest party on the council, will now be in opposition.
Green Party leader and new council leader Zoe Nicholson said: “Residents have clearly told through the recent election results that they like our co-operative way of working, with a complete wipe out of Conservative councillors, now down to zero having held 18 seats.”
New deputy leader Christine Robinson, from Labour, said: “Collaboration has been one of the hallmarks of our last four years in alliance.
"We’ve worked together and we’ve found new ways to support our residents though some unprecedented times."
A statement on the Lewes Liberal Democrats' Facebook page said negotiations had floundered over the Greens' refusal to rotate the leadership of the council annually, as had happened under the last administration.
Lib Dem group leader James MacCleary said: “We will now be looking forward to the General Election in Lewes constituency where the Lib Dems are the challengers to the Conservatives."
