Resident calls Sheffield council flat 'uninhabitable'
- Published
A resident living in an "uninhabitable" Sheffield council flat with mould and damp has said a row of tower blocks in Gleadless needed "knocking down".
Gemma Heath said the black mould had spread due to a lack of council maintenance, despite her reporting it.
Ms Heath fears her three-year-old son's persistent cough could be connected to the living conditions on Ironside Road.
Sheffield City Council described the highlighted problems as "horrendous" and said her flat would be assessed.
There are plans to demolish some homes in the area as part of a "masterplan" for the Gleadless Valley, the local authority said, but there is no current intention to knock down the tower blocks.
Ms Heath, who has lived in the flat for three years, said she had painted over mould but was still waiting for assistance to sort other issues.
"It has a mental impact, I'm living in a place that's not fully furnished, that's cold," she said.
"Not only do we have a cost of living crisis and I can't afford to top up my heating all the time, but it's even colder due to not having flooring."
Other problems she has recently encountered include a damaged pipe causing "sewage water coming through kitchen flooring", plug points coming off the walls and a smashed window in a communal area.
"They were built around the 1960s, they haven't had any maintenance since then or been upkept in any way," she claimed.
"They may occasionally paint the handrails. They're uninhabitable."
Janet Sharpe, council director of housing and neighbourhood services, said: "The issues highlighted look horrendous and we have urgently sent out a team to do a full assessment of the issues and review the liveability of the property.
"We are working with the tenant to see that she and her child are fully supported."
Ms Sharpe added: "There have never been any plans to demolish the Ironside Road tower block.
"We gave a commitment to anyone who may lose their home in the Gleadless Valley area as a result of these masterplan proposals, that every effort will made to avoid any displacement from the area."