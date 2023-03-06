Police are appealing for witnesses to a quad bike crash which left a man in hospital with serious injuries in the Scottish Borders.

The accident happened at about 14:30 on 1 March near Abbey St Bathans.

Emergency services were called to an unclassified road, near the Edin's Hall Broch car park, which links the A6112 to the village.

A 34-year-old man - a passenger on the Yamaha Grizzly 550 - was airlifted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

The driver of the quad bike was unhurt.

Sgt Dave Waddell said: “Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of this crash.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time that may have witnessed the incident to come forward."

Anyone with dashcam footage has also been asked to contact the police.