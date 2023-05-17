A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a student and teacher were attacked by two boys who broke into a school.

They scaled a fence at Ash Manor School in Guildford, Surrey, before launching the attack on 10 May, head teacher Agnes Bailey said.

A letter to parents from Ms Bailey described the incident as "serious and distressing".

Surrey Police said the boy has been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and malicious communications and remained in custody.