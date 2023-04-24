A pedestrian bridge has been installed over a major route in the Isle of Man’s capital as part of preparations for the 2023 TT races.

The metal structure over the carriageway on Bray Hill in Douglas was put in place on Sunday.

The road was closed for three hours while the work was carried out.

The bridge, which spans between St Ninian’s High School and the EVF garage, will be in use during road closures for the races.