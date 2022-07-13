Climate change has pushed Scotland's rare arctic-alpine plants to the brink of extinction, scientists have warned.

Snow pearlwort, drooping saxifrage and mountain sandwort - which thrive in cool, high-altitude conditions - have been found to be retreating higher up the slopes of the Ben Lawers range in the southern Highlands, north of Loch Tay.

University of Stirling researchers said the species were at risk of eventually running out of anywhere to grow and would disappear.

Higher temperatures, reduced snow cover and lowland plants have been identified as threats.

Ben Lawers is the most southerly site in Europe where snow pearlwort grows, and the only one in Britain.

Elsewhere, it is found in the Arctic and in northern Scandinavia in places like Svalbard.

Arctic-alpine plants are also found in other parts of Scotland, including the Cairngorms.

Researchers have suggested expert horticulturalists working in botanical gardens could play a part in preserving the Scottish species.