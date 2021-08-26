Crew member rescued from burning boat

A crew member has been rescued from a burning boat off the coast of Cornwall.

The sailing vessel was on fire about 1.5 miles (2.4km) south-east of Portscatho.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it received multiple 999 calls about the blaze on Wednesday afternoon.

Portscatho Coastguard Rescue Team, Falmouth RNLI lifeboats and the search and rescue helicopter from St Athan were sent to help with the rescue.

The uninjured crewman, who was the only person on the vessel, was rescued by a nearby boat.

They were then transferred to a Falmouth RNLI lifeboat and returned to land.