A charity has taken over a historic Argyll church and its mausoleum, where the first female doctor in the United States is buried.

Bristol-born Elizabeth Blackwell frequently holidayed in Kilmun and was buried at the village's St Munns Church after she died in 1910.

Charity Historic Kilmun has bought the church and its 500-year-old Argyll Mausoleum.

The church has a rare water-powered pipe organ, which was installed in 1909. It has a hydraulic engine to push air through it.