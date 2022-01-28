Trawler net washes up on Newquay beach

A trawler net that washed ashore on a Newquay beach will be recycled and turned into sunglasses and litter pickers.

The net is estimated to have weighed about 50kg (eight stone) and was completely buried in sand.

A woman who found it contacted social enterprise Waterhaul, which recycles discarded fishing nets into new products.

Harry Dennis from Waterhaul said: "With some help from some onlookers we managed to free the net and haul it back up the cliff.

"This plastic is so strong that it will last in the ocean for hundreds and hundreds of years and that strength is actually really useful once it’s been removed and recycled.

"We can use those properties to our advantage in new products."