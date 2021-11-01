Prof Van-Tam to be given freedom of Boston
At a glance
Boston Borough Council to honour Professor Jonathan Van-Tam for role in Covid-19 pandemic response
Mayor of Boston said the town was "incredibly grateful" for Prof Van-Tam's efforts
Prof Van-Tam has described it as an "amazing honour" from his hometown
The UK's deputy chief medical officer is to be granted the freedom of his hometown of Boston.
Professor Jonathan Van-Tam is to be honoured for his "incredibly important part" in the country’s response to the pandemic", Boston Borough Council announced.
Mayor of Boston Frank Pickett said the town was "incredibly grateful" for all he had done.
Prof Van-Tam said it was "an amazing honour".
The 57-year-old, who is an avid supporter of Boston United, came to public prominence during the daily government Coronavirus briefings when he won fans with his frequent football analogies.
Announcing the decision Mr Picket said: "Professor Van-Tam has played an incredibly important part of the country’s response to the pandemic and has arguably become one of the most recognisable people in the country over the past 18 months.
"We’re incredibly grateful for the work that he has done in helping respond to the pandemic, as I know many in the Borough, and I’m sure across the country, are too.
"Offering Professor Van-Tam Honorary Freedom of the Borough seemed like the very least we could do to recognise those contributions, and of course, his ongoing support for the town.”
Responding to the announcement Prof Van-Tam said: "Boston is my hometown and this is just such an amazing honour, than you all so much indeed."
The council said details of a formal ceremony to confer the honour will be announced in due course.