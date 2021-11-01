The 57-year-old, who is an avid supporter of Boston United, came to public prominence during the daily government Coronavirus briefings when he won fans with his frequent football analogies.

Announcing the decision Mr Picket said: "Professor Van-Tam has played an incredibly important part of the country’s response to the pandemic and has arguably become one of the most recognisable people in the country over the past 18 months.

"We’re incredibly grateful for the work that he has done in helping respond to the pandemic, as I know many in the Borough, and I’m sure across the country, are too.

"Offering Professor Van-Tam Honorary Freedom of the Borough seemed like the very least we could do to recognise those contributions, and of course, his ongoing support for the town.”

Responding to the announcement Prof Van-Tam said: "Boston is my hometown and this is just such an amazing honour, than you all so much indeed."

The council said details of a formal ceremony to confer the honour will be announced in due course.