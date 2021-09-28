Police appeal after man found critically injured in Plymouth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was found critically injured on a city road.

The 40-year-old was found with serious injuries on Gdynia Way, in Plymouth, just before midnight on Friday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the man in the area on Friday between 23:00 and midnight to come forward.

He is described as white and about 6ft (1.8m) tall.

Police said he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a blue T-shirt.