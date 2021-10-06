New seal hospital receives first patient

A new seal hospital has received its first patient.

Ostrich, a female grey seal pup, was rescued after being spotted on Trevellas Porth beach near St Agnes, in Cornwall, on 27 September.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) took the malnourished two-and-a-half-week-old pup to the purpose-built hospital that opened in September.

She weighed two stone (14kg), which was half the weight she should have been, BDMLR said.

The charity said: "Ostrich was very docile and weak so the medic was very careful when catching her".

She was wrapped in a towel, put into a specially designed bag and transferred to a cage at the top of the beach.

From there, she was taken to the hospital, which has 10 pens and is at an undisclosed location in mid-Cornwall.

The charity said: "The next day Ostrich was transferred to a rehabilitation unit to continue her treatment.

"Hopefully she will make a full recovery and in a few months will be released back into the wild".